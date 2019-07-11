JustForex Trading - Start Now

21-yr-old barber sentenced to prison for stealing 5 prepaid metres in Abuja

21-year old man, Nura Suleiman, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison by a Grade I Area Court Karu, Abuja for stealing five Abuja Electricity Distribution Company prepaid metres from residents.


During his trial on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, the convict, who reportedly pleaded guilty to four...

