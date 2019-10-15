Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro 22 Die From Yellow Fever In Bauchi – Leadership Newspaper

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency has recorded six new deaths since the Yellow Fever outbreak in the State bringing the total number of deaths to 22.

The executive chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed stated this while giving an outbreak on the …

