For the past six weeks that he left home on his birthday, where Henry Ochioka has gone to has remained a mystery for friends and family. The 22-year-old final year student of Banking and Finance at University of Port Harcourt, left his residence in Ogbunabali, River State, where he lived with his parents, at about 7pm on November 25. PUNCH gathered that Henry, who went away with his laptop, was discovered missing around 8pm when his elder brother, Emmanuel Ochioka, returned from church. He reportedly left his mobile phone behind but call logs on the phone were said to have been deleted before he disappeared, throwing the family into confusion. The brother, who spoke with PUNCH through the telephone, said the family members were torn by the incident, adding they had painstakingly searched for him, but to no fruition. Emmanuel said, “I returned home from church that evening when I was told Henry had left home. He didn’t tell our parents where he was going. That day was his birthday, and there was no plan for any party to mark it. He went away with a laptop, but left his mobile phone behind. All his call logs have been deleted, which makes us to be suspicious that something has gone amiss. We went to his school hostel; his friends said they did not see him. He is studying Banking and Finance and he is in final year. Henry Ochika “We also looked for him on the school premises and reported to the school authorities. But the school is presently on break. Every member of the family is worried.” Emmanuel described his brother as an easy-going person, saying that he had yet to fathom the circumstances that could have led to his disappearance. “He didn’t have misunderstanding with anybody at home. He is very peaceful, loving, shy and has a good heart. So, I don’t think he has any disagreement with his friends. “We reported to the police at the station and they promised to assist in searching for him. We appeal to Nigerians to avail us of useful information on his whereabouts,” he added.