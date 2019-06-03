World 23-Year-Old Man Accidentally Shoots Woman Dead During Foreplay (PICTURED) – The Trent

#1
A Florida man is facing charges after he accidentally shot a woman dead during foreplay on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

A Florida is facing charges after he accidentally shot a woman during foreplay. Andrew Shinault, 23, shot the woman, who was also in her 20s, …



Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2QExtzR

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top