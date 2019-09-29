A 25-year-old lady, identified as Blessing Stephens, has confessed to selling her 3 children for the sum of N500k.
The lad was among the six suspects arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for stealing and selling over 30 babies to childless women....
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2mIop2v
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The lad was among the six suspects arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for stealing and selling over 30 babies to childless women....
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2mIop2v
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]