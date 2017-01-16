Nigerian Army on Sunday released 257 suspected Boko Haram members to the Borno State government. PUNCH reports that the suspects were released to the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, during a ceremony at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri by the head of the military’s counter-insurgency operation in the North East (Operation Lafiya Dole) , Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor. “After screening them, we found them clean, but we will ensure that they are monitored even after the release. The Army Day celebration have afforded us opportunity to free them to mark the occasion,” Maj. Gen. Irabor said during the release.