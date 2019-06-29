Family of a 26-year old man lynched and set ablaze at Amoam Achiase, where two kidnapped Canadian nationals were recently rescued, is demanding justice.
Driver’s mate, Wahab Sabaani, was attacked by a mob following shouts of ‘arm robber’ at the stranger by chief of the town, Nana …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – https://ift.tt/2IZUag1
Get more World News
Driver’s mate, Wahab Sabaani, was attacked by a mob following shouts of ‘arm robber’ at the stranger by chief of the town, Nana …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – https://ift.tt/2IZUag1
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]