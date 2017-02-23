Amnesty International in its 2016/2017 report published on Tuesday, alleged that 240 persons, including 29 babies, who were fleeing from the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, were arrested by the Nigerian Army and died in military detention in the last one year. The report partly read, “The military arbitrarily arrested thousands of young men, women and children who fled to the safety of recaptured towns, including Banki and Bama, Borno State. These arrests were largely based on random profiling of men, rather than on reasonable suspicion. “The mass arrests by the military of people fleeing the Boko Haram led to overcrowding in military detention facilities. At the military facility in Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, cells were overcrowded. Diseases, dehydration and starvation were rife. “At least, 240 detainees died during the year. Bodies were secretly buried in Maiduguri’s cemetery by the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency workers. Among the dead were at least 29 children, aged between newborn and five years.” Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Rabe Abubakar, said the AI lied about its figures, adding that the organisation did not praise the efforts and sacrifices of Nigerian soldiers.