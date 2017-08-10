After giving their lives to Jesus Christ, 29 persons have returned their WAEC certificates due to cheating when they sat for the exams In a statement released after its 62nd National Examination Committee meeting recently, the exam body said that among those returned, one was issued 33 years ago while one was issued 32 years ago ae Four certificates each were returned by born again Christians who confessed that they cheated while sitting for their exams between 2011 and 2013. . Others include three that sat for the examinations in 2000, 2004, 2008, two each in 1992 and 2003 while one certificate each was returned by born again Christians who sat for the examination in 1984, 1985, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2012.