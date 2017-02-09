Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested 29 Kenyan women for engaging in prostitution in a brothel owned by Pakistani nationals, local media reports. The Kenyan women were arrested alongside three Pakistani nationals who were running the illegal business in Saudi’s Riyadh city. The Riyadh Daily reported on Monday that police raided the building for illegal liquor den but stumbled upon a brothel in the process. "An initial search of the building in AlDar AlBaida neighborhood in southern Riyadh also revealed a makeshift factory for producing liquor,” reports the newspaper. Riyadh Police spokesman Col. Fawaz Al-Mayman said the Pakistanis were running the business while the Kenyan women engaged in prostitution. "The accused are in police custody prior to transferring them to the competent authority for further investigations and filing of charges,” added the newspaper. See photos: