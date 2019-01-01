2Baba OYI Mp3 Download
2Baba OYI: Hypertek Digital Boss, 2Baba kicks off the year with a new impressive single dubbed “Oyi” which depicts My guy or babe in English.
Nigerian legendary singer, 2Baba introduces his sibling HI-Idibia on the new ear candy track ‘Oyi‘.
Unlike his chart topping track “Amaka” with Peruzzi, 2Baba is back with a masterpiece as he opens his book of the year.
The Unlimited L.A directed video has been shot, out shortly! Mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster.
