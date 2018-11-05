Tuface Idibia broke down in tears at an event yesterday when his wife Annie Idibia and his baby mama Pero Adeniyi made peace after years of animosity.
Tuface dated Annie Macauley Idibia, Pero Adeniyi, and Sunmbo Ajaba Adeoye and had kids with all three of them within the same period. Years later, he married Annie.
