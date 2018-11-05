Entertainment 2face Breaks Down In Tears As His Wife Annie And Baby Mama Pero Make Peace After Years Of Animosity - Linda Ikeji Blog

#1
Tuface Idibia broke down in tears at an event yesterday when his wife Annie Idibia and his baby mama Pero Adeniyi made peace after years of animosity.
Tuface dated Annie Macauley Idibia, Pero Adeniyi, and Sunmbo Ajaba Adeoye and had kids with all three of them within the same period. Years later, he married Annie.

2face-idibia-jpg.179703


READ MORE HERE

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top