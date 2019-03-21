Entertainment 2Face Idibia receives award of Fellow of the School of Music at Obafemi Awolowo University – Pulse Nigeria

#1
2Face Idibia has been honoured with the award of the Fellow of the school of music by the Department of Music, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

The event took place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Obafemi Awolowo University. He becomes the pioneer recipient of the award …



