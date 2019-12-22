Metro 2nd wife burns co-wife’s house after husband denies her Christmas money – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Police in Lurambi, Kakamega County have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly burning down her co-wife’s house on Thursday night.

Anne Sande, who hails from Emusala Village, is said to have set the house alight after her husband, Dominic Miti, allegedly refused to give her …

