Days after her return from London, wife of the vice president, governors wives, senate president’s wife & senators’ Wives, speaker’s wife & wives of members’ of the house of reps, today paid a courtesy visit to the first lady, Aisha Buhari, …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/32oJe2K
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/32oJe2K
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]