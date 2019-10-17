Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics 2nd Wife Saga? Wives Of State Governor, Senators, Others Pay Aisha Buhari Courtesy Visit – Naijaloaded

#1
Days after her return from London, wife of the vice president, governors wives, senate president’s wife & senators’ Wives, speaker’s wife & wives of members’ of the house of reps, today paid a courtesy visit to the first lady, Aisha Buhari, …

aisha buhari.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/32oJe2K

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top