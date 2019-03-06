Following an explosion at the campaign ground of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at four lanes Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, about three people have been reportedly injured.
The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 7:30pm when gunmen arrived the scene in a car, threw explosives before …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2C6MeWq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 7:30pm when gunmen arrived the scene in a car, threw explosives before …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2C6MeWq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]