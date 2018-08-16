  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Property For Sale 3 Bedroom Bungalow For Sale at Lekki, Lagos | ₦16,000,000 – Hutbay

#1
Description:
3 Bedroom Semi- Detached Bungalow

FLOURISH RESIDENCES ELUJU IBEJU-LEKKI

The estate is proposed to be a sophisticated and luxurious land space with fast and speedy development located in Eluju Town by Bogije. It is 20 minutes drive from Ajah Bus stop.

Estate Features:
  • Good road network
  • Street-lighting
  • Gated and Secured environment
  • Sports Corridor



For details visit https://ift.tt/2CHbKUI – Hutbay
 
