Property To Rent 3 bedroom Flat / Apartment for rent Aduke Thomas Oshodi Lagos | ₦ 400,000 – PropertyPro

Decent 3 bedroom flat For rent at Aduke Thomas, Oshodi, Lagos

₦ 400,000

Property Features
3 Bed(s) 3 Toilet(s) Flat / Apartment Residential

Property Description
Decent 3 bedroom flat with massive sitting room, running water, massive kitchen, cross ventilation, two teant in the compound …



For details visit https://ift.tt/2NuYyDmhttps://ift.tt/2ufIkqf
 
