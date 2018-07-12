Property To Rent 3 Bedroom Flat For Rent at Off NTA road, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt, Rivers – Hutbay

#1
Description:

FOR RENT: Brand new and well located 3 bedroom flats Off NTA road, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

FEATURES:
- Brand new and tastefully finished
- Large sitting room with guests' toilet
- Well defined dining space
- Good access road
- Regular power supply in the neighborhood



For details visit https://ift.tt/2zyi4w5 – Hutbay
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
Derrils

Derrils

Member
#2
#2
Can you suggest me.
What the source will be better for my deal .Jiji ng or Hutbay?Thanks guys.I would be very grateful to you for helping me, I want to make my choice as soon as possible.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top