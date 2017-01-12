3 Best Sex Positions That Help To Conceive Twins

In terms of natural conception, twins occur in about one out of every 89 births. In other words, it’s not everyone who wishes to have a set of twins that can get them!
While those who have twins in their families are more likely to conceive twins, experts say many of us may just maintain wishes when it comes to these rare species of humans!
However, sex experts are assuring that there are certain positions you can assume during sex, which can aid you in conceiving twins.
Try these styles and have good news in nine months’ time!
1. Doggy style: Here, the woman will assume kneeling position, while the man will enter from behind. The advantage of this style is that during sexual intercourse, the sperm is able to swim better and reach the cervix of the woman easily.
2. Standing position. This enables the man to have deep penetration. The advantage here is that the sperm can easily reach the egg.
3. Missionary position. This is widely regarded as first and most common. This will help the sperm to reach the egg easily. And it’s regarded as the best kind of sexual position.
