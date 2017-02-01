Submit Post Advertise

Metro 3 Dead as Fulani Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Fishermen

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Feb 1, 2017 at 8:17 PM. Views count: 37

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Three people have been reported dead as a result of a bloody clash between farmers and fulani herdsmen in Gereng community, Girei LGA of Adamawa State.

    Reports say some members of the community were fishing in a pond near the River Benue, when some migrating herdsmen attacked them.

    The development caused an uproar, after which members of the community launched a reprisal attack. On their arrival at the scene of the incident, the herdsmen had fled.

    Police say 6 other people were injured during the clash and that normalcy has returned to the area.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Feb 1, 2017 at 8:17 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments