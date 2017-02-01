Three people have been reported dead as a result of a bloody clash between farmers and fulani herdsmen in Gereng community, Girei LGA of Adamawa State. Reports say some members of the community were fishing in a pond near the River Benue, when some migrating herdsmen attacked them. The development caused an uproar, after which members of the community launched a reprisal attack. On their arrival at the scene of the incident, the herdsmen had fled. Police say 6 other people were injured during the clash and that normalcy has returned to the area.