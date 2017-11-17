Submit Post Advertise

3 Key Man Utd Players Set To Return Against Newcastle

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all in contention to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Speaking exclusively to MUTV at the Aon Training Complex on Friday afternoon, the manager told Helen Evans: “The players that stayed here and [were] recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play.”

    Asked specifically which players with long-term injuries are set to return against the Magpies at Old Trafford, the manager said: “Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.” All three are set to be named in the squad for the weekend clash.

    Rojo has not played a senior match since the UEFA Europa League tie against Anderlecht on 20 April, but the Argentina international made a welcome appearance for United's Under-23s on Wednesday night.

    Ibrahimovic has also not featured since that same European game with Anderlecht and Mourinho is delighted to have him back, although the manager has asked for patience from supporters.

    "He made a full recovery," Jose told reporters in his pre-match press conference. "Now you cannot expect him to be ready to play 90 minutes or to be ready to play consecutive matches like he did all his career.

    "Now he needs time to be back to his level, his fitness, his confidence, his sharpness, his everything. But, from the clinical point of view, to be good and ready is fantastic."

    On the subject of Pogba, who has been missing since the opening UEFA Champions League Group A match against Basel on 12 September, Mourinho said: "You can clearly see Manchester United this season before Paul's injury and after Paul's injury. It's as simple as that."
     
