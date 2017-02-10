Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, is 33rd on the list of top 100 best foreign players to feature in the English Premier League, according to the ranking by popular football magazine, FourFourTwo. The attacking midfielder, who represented Bolton Wanderers for four seasons, was one of the foreign players, who added glamour to the EPL during his playing days in England. During his at Bolton, Okocha won the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2003 and 2004, and claimed the Premier League Player of the Month in November 2003. Former Super Eagles strikers Nwankwo Kanu and Yakubu Aiyegbeni were also listed among the 100 best foreign English Premier League players. While Aiyegbeni was ranked 76 on the list, Kanu occupies the 78th position. Kanu played a key role for Arsenal, winning the Premier League title and the FA cup. Yakubu Aiyegbeni on the other hand had stints at Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.