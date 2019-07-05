Three Nigerian women have been charged to court for beating and stealing Dh57,000 from an Iraqi man in Dubai
The women, aged 30, 33 and 34, were charged with robbery by the Dubai police and a verdict is expected later in the month.
According to GULF NEWS, the 45-year-old Iraqi man arrived in Dubai in January and met a woman, whom he thought was a Swedish student, through a dating app.
read more
The women, aged 30, 33 and 34, were charged with robbery by the Dubai police and a verdict is expected later in the month.
According to GULF NEWS, the 45-year-old Iraqi man arrived in Dubai in January and met a woman, whom he thought was a Swedish student, through a dating app.
read more