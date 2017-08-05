Three Nigerians have made it to the list of top 10 richest black billionaires in the world. Business magnate, Aliko Dangote is the richest black man in the world while Mike Adenuga and Folorunsho Alakija come third and eighth respectively. Saudi-Ethiopian construction magnate, Mohammed Al-Amoudi, who is worth $8.4 billion occupies the second position. Angolan investor, Isabel dos Santos, American media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Nigerian oil woman Folorunsho Alakija are still the only black female billionaires on the FORBES billionaires list. See top ten black billionaires in the world according to Forbes. 1.Dangote $12.2 billion (Nigeria) 2. Mohammed Al-Amoudi, $8.4billion (Ethopia-Saudi-Arabia) 3. Mike Adenuga, $6.1 billion (Nigeria) 4. Isabel Dos Santos, $3.1 billion (Angola) 5. Oprah Winfrey, $3 billion(America) 6. Robert Smith, $2.5 billion (America) 7. Patrice Motsepe, $1.81 billion (South Africa) 8. Folorunsho Alakija, $1.61 billion (Nigeria) 9. Michael Jordan, $1.31 billion (America) 10. Mohammed Ibrahim, $1.14 billion (British)