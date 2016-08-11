Three policemen and the serving Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre, Ene Ogbonnaya, have been arrested over the assault of a 15 year old teenage girl in Ebonyi state.
According to the state Commissioner of Police, Peace Abdallah, the incident happend at Umunoaga village in Ohaozara LGA.
"They stripped her naked, whipped her with cables and canes and, thereafter, posted her nude pictures and video on the social media.
“The policemen indicted in the incident have also been arrested and they are going through the police disciplinary procedures before the commencement of prosecution. The victim has just been able to make her painful statement and the case is being diligently investigated to ensure that justice is done in this scandalous act.”
She said the girl did nothing to warrant such treatment.
