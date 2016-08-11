Metro 3 Policemen Arrested for Torturing, Posting Nude Pics of 15 Year old Girl Online

#1
Three policemen and the serving Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre, Ene Ogbonnaya, have been arrested over the assault of a 15 year old teenage girl in Ebonyi state.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Peace Abdallah, the incident happend at Umunoaga village in Ohaozara LGA.

"They stripped her naked, whipped her with cables and canes and, thereafter, posted her nude pictures and video on the social media.

“The policemen indicted in the incident have also been arrested and they are going through the police disciplinary procedures before the commencement of prosecution. The victim has just been able to make her painful statement and the case is being diligently investigated to ensure that justice is done in this scandalous act.”

She said the girl did nothing to warrant such treatment.

miscreants-png.91955
 
[2114]
S

Samson11

Member
#2
#2
ADD ME ON WHATSAPP 08106997786
MR Samson Abolaji.(08106997786)...FACEBOOK NAME ......Samson Abolaji)
WE PROViDE FASTEST,RELAIBLE AND QUALITY SUGAR MUMMMY,DADDY,GAY,AND LESBIANS.
WE GIVE YOU MAXIMUM SECURITY WHICH WE KEEP U SAVE FOR HIGH CLASS CUSTOMER THAT NEED THIS.
maximum security is guarantee from any of our clients because we have done ALL NECESSARY BACKGROUND CHECKUP ON ALL THE LADIES AND MEN WE HAVE ON OUR DATABASES.
NOWADAYS,FINDING SUGAR MUMMY AND DADDY CAN BE QUITE STRESSFUL AND COMPLICATED.
BUT WE MAKE IT EASY AND SUCCESSFUL WITHOUT ANY STRESS AND FIND THE RIGHT SUGAR MUMMY AND
DADDY FOR YOU.
SUGAR MUMMY SERVICE ARE NOT ONLY FOR SEX AND PLEASURE IT BRING YOU OPPORTUNITY TO MEET
HOT AND MATURE LADIES AND DADDIES THAT ARE POLITICIANS,EXECUTIVE,HONORABLE, OIL BARON
MONEY BUSINESS MEN & WOMEN,DaIRECTOR, C.E.O OF COMPANIES.
ANY WHERE U ARE GHANA,NIGERIA COTONOU,SOUTH AFRICA MALAYSIA,ZIMBABWE IVORY COAST.
IF YOU WE START DATING SUGAR MUMMY AND DADDY IN MORE PRODUCTIVE AND REWARDING MANNER
THIS SOMETHING THAT YOU NEED TO DO.
CONTACT THE P.R.O OF PEOPLE MATE DATING AGENCY (MR SAMSON .08106997786).. FACE BOOK SAMSON ABOLAJI)
FULLY REGISTER UNDER C.A.C (CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION)
MOST IMPORTANCE OF ALL, YOU NEED TO REMEMBER THAT ALL OF THE EFFORT THAT YOU
HAVE PLACED WILL BE GREATLY REWARDED ONCE YOU ARE ABLE TO FIND YOUR IDEAL OF SUGAR MUMMY DATING
GRAPE THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEET OUR LADIES ANY PART OF THIS LOCATION LAGOS,ABUJA,calabar,ANAMBRA,DELTA,JOS,PORTHARCOURT,
KONGI,RIVER,IBADAN,EDO,BENIN,KADUNA,ABIA, IMO,STATE.
IF YOU WANT MR SAMSON TO CALL YOU HIMSELF THEN DROP UR INFORMATION.
YOUR NAME............................................................
YOUR AGE........................................
YOUR OCCUPATION..................."...........................
YOUR LOCATION...............................................
TEXT IT TO THIS NUMBER 08106997786

FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFGFFFFFFFFFFFFF
 

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top