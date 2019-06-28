advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro 3 Storey Building Collapses, 12 Trapped Victims Feared Dead – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
Tragedy struck on Thursday morning in Lagos after a three-storey building under construction collapsed and reportedly trapped about 12 victims who were feared dead.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the incident happened at about midnight while the victims were said to be sleeping inside the uncompleted building at K …

collapse.JPG

Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2YixNaG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top