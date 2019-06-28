Tragedy struck on Thursday morning in Lagos after a three-storey building under construction collapsed and reportedly trapped about 12 victims who were feared dead.
P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the incident happened at about midnight while the victims were said to be sleeping inside the uncompleted building at K …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2YixNaG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the incident happened at about midnight while the victims were said to be sleeping inside the uncompleted building at K …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2YixNaG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]