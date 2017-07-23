Three suicide bombers on Saturday night were killed by troops of 103 Battalion, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in Borno. According to reports, the bombers tried to infiltrate a military location at Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area of the state. Brig. General Sani Usmam Kukasheka, Director Army Public Relations said, the female suicide bombers were spotted by a vigilante group while they were trying to access the military location. “They were, however, challenged severally but continued advancing, declining several warnings to stop. Consequently, the troops neutralized them instantly. The remains of the suicide bombers have since been evacuated from the location.