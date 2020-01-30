General Health 30 Cancer Symptoms You Should Never Ignore – Thehealth.com

#1
Stomach bloating Ovarian, pancreatic, stomach, colon, liver, uterine, and breast cancers could all cause severe abdominal bloating.

“With ovarian cancer, not only can tumours grow quite large, but they can result in fluid growing around them, which can cause pretty dramatic abdominal extension,” says Amanda Fader, MD, associate professor …

cancer symptoms.JPG

Read more via Reader’s Digest https://ift.tt/36A4PGD
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top