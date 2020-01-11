Metro 32 suspected prostitutes arrested by Kano Sharia Police – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
About 32 suspected prostitutes have been arrested by Kano State Hisbah Operatives who launched a combat operation on several dark spots in the state after receiving an intelligence report.

Director General of Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Haruna Muhammad Sandi Ibn Sina ordered a high profile investigation to establish the complicity of all …

prostitutes.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RbNwWS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top