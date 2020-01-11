About 32 suspected prostitutes have been arrested by Kano State Hisbah Operatives who launched a combat operation on several dark spots in the state after receiving an intelligence report.
Director General of Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Haruna Muhammad Sandi Ibn Sina ordered a high profile investigation to establish the complicity of all …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RbNwWS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Director General of Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Haruna Muhammad Sandi Ibn Sina ordered a high profile investigation to establish the complicity of all …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RbNwWS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[11]