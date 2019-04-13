Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), on Thursday, nabbed 34 illegal immigrants for allegedly peddling drugs in Kasarani, Kenya.
They included 33 Nigerians and 1 Eritrean who were posing as students from the nearby United States International University (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU). ....
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2UvLoxo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
They included 33 Nigerians and 1 Eritrean who were posing as students from the nearby United States International University (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU). ....
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2UvLoxo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]