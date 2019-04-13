Metro 33 Nigerians Posing as Students, Arrested for Peddling Drugs in Kenya . – Instablog9ja

#1
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), on Thursday, nabbed 34 illegal immigrants for allegedly peddling drugs in Kasarani, Kenya.

They included 33 Nigerians and 1 Eritrean who were posing as students from the nearby United States International University (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU). ....



Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2UvLoxo

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top