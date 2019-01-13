Politics 33 Senators To Work On 2019 Budget During Elections – Nairaland

#1
As the National Assembly members prepare to resume from their Yuletide break on Wednesday, there are indications that only 33 senators will be available to work on the federal budget of N8.83tn for the 2019 fiscal year presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 19, 2018.

It was learnt …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2D4YYgP

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top