No fewer than 38 persons died in a boat mishap, yesterday, in Kirfi local council area of Bauchi State.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families of the victims, describing the incident “As a devastating tragedy not only for families of victims, but also …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2nyxdIO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families of the victims, describing the incident “As a devastating tragedy not only for families of victims, but also …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2nyxdIO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]