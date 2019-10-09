Justforex_nb_campaign

No fewer than 38 persons died in a boat mishap, yesterday, in Kirfi local council area of Bauchi State.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families of the victims, describing the incident “As a devastating tragedy not only for families of victims, but also …

