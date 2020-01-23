Nigeria is clear to start building Africa’s second-largest hydroelectric plant after the government settled an arbitration case that was holding it up.
The Mambilla dam complex, now priced at $4.8bn, is to be built by a consortium led by China Energy Engineering and Sinohydro.
