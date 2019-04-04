Emerge first in JAN Africa contest By Dayo Adesulu FOUR secondary school students from Caro Favoured Schools, Ajegunle, a remote area of Lagos State have produced mobile solar traffic lights to ease off traffic congestion on our roads. By this, the SS3 students,Blessing Omosebi, Sarah Onabanjo, …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YNoOyV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YNoOyV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]