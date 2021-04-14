siteadmin
Administrator
CROWN TERRACES, SANGOTEDO
Crown Terraces offers units of 4 bedrooms (all rooms en-suite) terrace located inside vintage estate Sangotedo, less than 1 mins drive from Novare Mall(Shoprite ), opposite Crown Estate.
The apartments are designed to give you a feel of Royalty at a very affordable price whilst guaranteeing maximum rental income returns.
You can own one of our 4 bedroom Terraces with an initial deposit of N10M with a balanced spread for up to 6 months.
PAYMENT PLAN
Full Payment
Payment over 0- 6 Months:
DOCUMENTATION:
N3M
TITLE:
Governor's Consent
FEATURES:
Electricity, Gated community, Swimming pool, 24 hours maximum security, modern drainage system, potable water and so much more
Neighbourhood:
Crown Terraces offers units of 4 bedrooms (all rooms en-suite) terrace located inside vintage estate Sangotedo, less than 1 mins drive from Novare Mall(Shoprite ), opposite Crown Estate.
The apartments are designed to give you a feel of Royalty at a very affordable price whilst guaranteeing maximum rental income returns.
You can own one of our 4 bedroom Terraces with an initial deposit of N10M with a balanced spread for up to 6 months.
PAYMENT PLAN
Full Payment
- (0- 3 Months): N37M(Semi-Finished)
- NGN 47M (Fully Finished)
Payment over 0- 6 Months:
- N37.5M (Semi-Finished)
- N47. 5M(Fully Finished)
DOCUMENTATION:
N3M
TITLE:
Governor's Consent
FEATURES:
Electricity, Gated community, Swimming pool, 24 hours maximum security, modern drainage system, potable water and so much more
Neighbourhood:
- Lagos Business School
- Shoprite Novare Mall
- Corona School
- Call/WhatsApp: +2349053038125
- Email: [email protected]