Lagos 4 Bedroom apartments (all en-suite) - NGN 47M (Payment plan available)


CROWN TERRACES, SANGOTEDO

Crown Terraces offers units of 4 bedrooms (all rooms en-suite) terrace located inside vintage estate Sangotedo, less than 1 mins drive from Novare Mall(Shoprite ), opposite Crown Estate.

The apartments are designed to give you a feel of Royalty at a very affordable price whilst guaranteeing maximum rental income returns.

You can own one of our 4 bedroom Terraces with an initial deposit of N10M with a balanced spread for up to 6 months.

PAYMENT PLAN

Full Payment
  • (0- 3 Months): N37M(Semi-Finished)
  • NGN 47M (Fully Finished)

Payment over 0- 6 Months:
  • N37.5M (Semi-Finished)
  • N47. 5M(Fully Finished)

DOCUMENTATION:
N3M

TITLE:
Governor's Consent

FEATURES:

Electricity, Gated community, Swimming pool, 24 hours maximum security, modern drainage system, potable water and so much more

Neighbourhood:
  • Lagos Business School
  • Shoprite Novare Mall
  • Corona School
Contact us:
 

