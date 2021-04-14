PAYMENT PLAN

(0- 3 Months): N37M(Semi-Finished)

NGN 47M (Fully Finished)

N37.5M (Semi-Finished)

N47. 5M(Fully Finished)

Lagos Business School

Shoprite Novare Mall

Corona School

CROWN TERRACES, SANGOTEDOCrown Terraces offers units of 4 bedrooms (all rooms en-suite) terrace located inside vintage estate Sangotedo, less than 1 mins drive from Novare Mall(Shoprite ), opposite Crown Estate.The apartments are designed to give you a feel of Royalty at a very affordable price whilst guaranteeing maximum rental income returns.You can own one of our 4 bedroom Terraces with an initial deposit of N10M with a balanced spread for up to 6 months.N3MGovernor's ConsentElectricity, Gated community, Swimming pool, 24 hours maximum security, modern drainage system, potable water and so much more