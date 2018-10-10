Property For Sale 4 Bedroom Semi Detached Duplex, Ifako, Lagos | N48,000,000 – deals.jumia.com.ng,

#1
Description :

4 Bedroom Semi detached Duplex Located in Secure Estate
This house can also be adopted as a viable/ investment option with guaranteed optimal rental yield.
Price:
FEATURES:
– Well Engraved concrete compound
– Compound space can park 4 cars
– Beautiful Chandeliers



For details visit https://ift.tt/2NXfvG6 – deals.jumia.com.ng
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top