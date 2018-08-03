Property Description
A Solidly built 4 Bedroom Carcass Terrace Duplex for a Giveaway Price of N36m asking & 5% broker fee. House located in the beautiful, secure & well organised Estate that runs 24hour electricity called Lekki Paradise which is on Chevron drive & just a minute drive from Chevron office.
₦36,000,000
For details visit https://ift.tt/2NqP4cb – https://ift.tt/Hg3UzT
