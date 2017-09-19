There was a fuel explosion on Monday at the Petroleum Wharf in Apapa, Lagos State, which claimed four lives according to reports. It's reported that a vessel, Histria Ivory, was discharging Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) around 3am at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot in the area when some hoodlums besieged it to scoop fuel spilling from the vessel. Their activities caused an explosion, which resulted in the death of four people. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, men of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Navy were said to have been called when the jetty’s in-house fire unit could not handle the inferno. The fire lasted for about one hour before it was put off. NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, who has been fully briefed on the incident, described the occurrence as unfortunate, assuring the public that the NNPC has more than 1.6bn litres of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol, enough to last for 48 days.