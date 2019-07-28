JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro 4 feared killed as cultists turn Lagos communities to battlefields – Pulse Nigeria

#1
A fresh violent clashes reportedly broke out between two rival cult groups, Eiye and Aye confraternities causing unrest in Oworonshoki and Gbagada areas of Lagos State during the week.

It was learnt that the renewed combat began last Sunday evening and lingered until Wednesday, July 24, 2019 claiming four …

lagos state.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ytk8Cx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top