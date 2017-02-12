The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) has arrested 4 goats, 4 sheep and 2 kids for straying. The board had warned urban residents to manage their domestic animals such that they do not constitute nuisance. According to Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoya, ‘Operation arrest all stray animals’ has begun in Lokoja. The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) Law 2013 provides for payment of fine within 48 hours and option of auction by the Board after 3 days. She disclosed that arrests were made yesterday of four goats, four sheep and two kids at the premises of the new State secretariat in Lokoja. She advises all urban residents to manage their animals such that they do not constitute a nuisance to others and the society. See photos below: