The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, a community-based and civil society organisation has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently rejig his cabinet. The organization specifically urged the president to sack the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola for making more noise than he worked since he came on board. It also recommended the immediate removal of the following 1. The minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, 2. petroleum minister Ibe Kachikwu and 3. The AGF Abubakar Malami. CACOL in a statement issued by its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran noted that it was glaring that “after about two and a half years since the inauguration of this government, certain patterns have unfolded that have exposed mediocrity and incompetence within the ranks of the cabinet members with regards to their performances in lines of the duties assigned to them.” On Fashola: He has over the past years made more noise than any practical achievement on the ground to justify the funds that has been ploughed into the three sectors under it. On Malami: We recommend the immediate replacement of Mr. Malami Abubakar as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of this country to save this government and the country from further embarrassment and criticisms within the comity of nations. The mantra of this government and one of the campaign cardinal points of its party is ‘fight against corruption’ On Adeosun: Minister in charge of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has been everything but impressive and constantly appears to be confused on policies and in-depth economic management. The economic terrain under her watch is riddled by contradictions, policy somersaults and uncertainties. It is our conviction that it is the concerted efforts of the Central Bank and other MDAs trying to diversify, particularly the Agriculture Ministry and with the increase in the price of oil that helped pulled Nigeria out of recession recently and not via the acumen of the Finance Minister. We recommended that she should be replaced with better competence and prowess. On Kachikwu: The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources under the superintending Minister of State, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has no concrete achievement to showcase 2 years after the inauguration of this government.