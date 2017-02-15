Submit Post Advertise

4 NASS Leaders Arrive London To See Buhari

    The Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and two leaders of the National assembly have arrived in London to see President Muhammadu Buhari at Abuja House in London.

    Saraki, Dogara left the country this morning to meet President Buhari who has been in London on medical vacation since last month.

    dogara saraki Lawan.JPG

    Daily Trust hreliably gathered.that the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe) and the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila are also on the trip .

    When contacted, the Senior Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Public Affairs, Yusuph Olaniyonu declined comment.
     
