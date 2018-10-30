Getting a good education is a must for success in any business or a job. So hiring the best home tutor gives your child an edge and real advantage.
Looking for the right home tutor can be difficult and it would be worth all the troubles you take and when your child excels in her studies, you will be glad you put in that extra effort to find the best tutor you could for her. In this article, you would get quick steps on how to hire the right home tutor for your child.
Below are the 4 quick tips on to take in Hiring a good home tutor.
1. Check the tutor's credentials.
Find out if the tutor has a good experience with teaching the subject with which your child needs help. It’s a good idea to find a tutor who holds a college degree and has also completed a tutor training program. This would make sure he understands the theory, the psychology to teaching, instructional strategies and approaches used. Graduates with strong content knowledge would be a good option too. The experience and teaching style of the tutor is also very important and ask if the tutor has taught children of similar age and learning style as your child. Also consider the personality and attitude of the tutor too when hiring.
2. Always ask for the track record of the tutor.
It is very important to check references and track record of tutors before hiring them. Make sure you can answer questions like does the tutor you are considering have satisfaction surveys from past parents and students that prove he has helped them raise test scores, improve classroom grades and help children with better homework completion?
3. Types of notes the tutor would be giving.
When hiring a home tutor for your child, you must ask for the notes that will be provided to your child. You must find out if the notes are provided by the tutor and ask about the quality. These notes will provide an extra advantage to your child with the teacher’s high quality and expertise being infused into every page.
4. The tutor’s ability to connect rightly with the student.
This is a very important factor to look for when hiring a home tutor. The relationship between a tutor and a student must be strong and there must be understanding between them. This would help the child follow the teacher or tutor properly. A good teacher who motivates the child would help him scale new heights and become more confident. If the tutor can reach the heart and mind of his student, then it will benefit the child greatly.