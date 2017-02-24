A male teacher in Zimbabwe was kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped by four women last week. Speaking to Chronicle, a police source said the victim was given a lift in a Toyota Quantum with five people on board, four women and a man who was driving the vehicle. ''The teacher was intending to travel to Bulawayo on Friday night. He was given a lift by the group of women who were traveling in a Quantum with South African number plates.'' The man said the women were speaking IsiNdebele and another language that he could not understand. ''After some time, the driver diverted the route and one of the women told him that they wanted to pick up someone.'' He also stated that after the driver stopped the car, one of the women quickly covered his eyes while others held his feet and hands together. ''The man said they forced him to drink a substance from a bottle and he passed out. He suspects that they sexually assault him and took away his semen as he woke up at 5AM naked with a weak body and bruised private part.'' The victim whose man name was withheld reportedly woke up naked in the bush, feeling extremely weak on Saturday morning.