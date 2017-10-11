Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro 40 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender to NSCDC in Borno

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 2:52 PM. Views count: 124

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno State says about 40 Boko Haram insurgents have indicated willingness to surrender to the Corps.

    The Commandant of the corps in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

    Abdullahi said that the insurgents had indicated their intention to renounce membership of the terrorist group but through an intermediary.

    He said that negotiations between the command and the insurgents were conducted through a firewood vendor.

    He also said that six insurgents had earlier surrendered to the Corps in the last one month in the state.

    The commandant stated that the extremists surrendered voluntarily under the Federal Government’s Safe Corridor Initiative.

    “About 40 of the insurgents have come forward to surrender. They indicated that many of them are willing to lay down their arms,” Abdullahi said.

    According to him, the command has also conducted town hall meetings with communities and religious leaders to enhance security in the state.

    NAN report that hundreds of the insurgents had surrendered to the Nigerian Army under the SCI in the past three months.
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 2:52 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Boko Haram Terrorists
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerian Army Kills 2 Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno

      RemmyAlex, Sep 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      352
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 25, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Boko Haram Slaughters Chief Imam, 4 Others in Borno

      RemmyAlex, Sep 18, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,004
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 18, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Air Force Drops Bombs, Rockets On Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa

      Samguine, Sep 2, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      15,016
      Samguine
      Sep 2, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerian Army Releases PHOTOS Of 5 Major Boko Haram Leaders Neutralised

      RemmyAlex, Aug 31, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,473
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 31, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      '2 Boko Haram Factions Ready To Assist FG Capture Shekau'

      RemmyAlex, Aug 27, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      2,239
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 27, 2017
    6. kemi
      Metro

      In Borno, 68 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender to Nigerian Army

      kemi, Aug 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,233
      kemi
      Aug 26, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Boko Haram Terrorists Raid 6 Villages in One Night, 27 Killed

      RemmyAlex, Aug 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      931
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 26, 2017

    Comments