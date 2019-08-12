JustForex Trading - Start Now

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has given university scholarship to 40 Nigerian students to enable them study in European countries.

The scholarship is in furtherance of the Erasmus+ programme. Erasmus+ is a European Union’s flagship programme for higher education. It offers …

Newtelegraph

