No fewer than 5,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The defectors were received into the APC at an elaborate ceremony at the ACME Road secretariat of the party.
Some 500 members of PDP had on July 3 also defected to APC in the state.
READ MORE HERE
The defectors were received into the APC at an elaborate ceremony at the ACME Road secretariat of the party.
Some 500 members of PDP had on July 3 also defected to APC in the state.
READ MORE HERE