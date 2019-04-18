With recent news of celebrity stroke-related deaths, including John Singleton and Luke Perry, your heart health may be top of mind. You might be also be wondering how Perry and Singleton passed away from a stroke at such a young age (Perry was 52 and Singleton was 51). The truth is that while your stroke risk increases with age, it can happen to anyone at any age. Those with a family history of hypertension and stroke also have a higher risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year and that every 4 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. What's more, 34 percent of people hospitalized for a stroke were under 65 years old. These are pretty sobering numbers, but the good news is that there are many things you can do to significantly reduce your risk, including keeping your blood pressure levels normal.
Here are 5 best ways to reduce your risk of a stroke
Attachments
- 827.8 KB Views: 0