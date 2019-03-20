While the risk of a child dying before the age of five is reducing in many parts of the world, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found that the maternal mortality rate in Africa is still very high.
In the WHO African Region, there are over 100 deaths per 1000 live births. This is way higher than the WHO European Region which has only 9 per 1000 live births). This has been attributed to poor access to proper healthcare, haemorrhage, insecurity, hunger, malaria, and high levels of poverty.
Here are the countries with the highest maternal mortality rate in Africa, according to World Atlas.
Attachments
- 768.1 KB Views: 0